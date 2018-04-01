Chennai Super Kings Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List

Check out Chennai Super Kings Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads

MS Dhoni (Captain)

Suresh Raina

Ravindra Jadeja

Faf du Plessis

Harbhajan Singh

Dwayne Bravo

Shane Watson

Kedar Jadhav

Ambati Rayudu

Deepak Chahar

KM Asif

Kanishk Seth

Lungisani Ngidi

Dhruv Shorey

Murali Vijay

Sam Billings

Mark Wood

Kshitiz Sharma

Monu Kumar

Chaitanya Bishnoi

Imran Tahir

Karn Sharma

Shardul Thakur

N Jagadeesan

