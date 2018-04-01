Chennai Super Kings Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List
Check out Chennai Super Kings Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads
- MS Dhoni (Captain)
- Suresh Raina
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Faf du Plessis
- Harbhajan Singh
- Dwayne Bravo
- Shane Watson
- Kedar Jadhav
- Ambati Rayudu
- Deepak Chahar
- KM Asif
- Kanishk Seth
- Lungisani Ngidi
- Dhruv Shorey
- Murali Vijay
- Sam Billings
- Mark Wood
- Kshitiz Sharma
- Monu Kumar
- Chaitanya Bishnoi
- Imran Tahir
- Karn Sharma
- Shardul Thakur
- N Jagadeesan
