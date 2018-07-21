Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 21

CSG vs KK Live Scores : Check out Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai aka the CSG vs KK – CSG vs KK Live Scorecard of the India Cements TNPL 2018. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 10 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 21. We bring you here Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the India Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the CSG vs KK TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

CSG vs KK Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 21, 2018

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai Live Scores | CSG vs KK Live Scorecard

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Karaikudi Kaalai 2018 Squad

V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), Maan Bafna, Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), M Shajahan, Yo Mahesh, R Rajkumar, S Swaminathan, Velidi Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, S Ganesh, L Suryaprakash, S Kishan Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Ashwath Mukumthan, T Ajith Kumar, P Murgesh

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018 Squad

Gopinath (Captain), Ganga Sridhar Raju, S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Baskaran Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Sunny Kumar Singh, MK Sivakumar, R Vishaal, M Siddharth, R Alexander, S Harish Kumar, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar, A Aarif, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan, B Arun

