Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 14

CSG vs RTW Live Scores : Check out Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors aka the CSG vs RTW. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 3 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 14.

CSG vs RTW Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard | India Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Live Scores | CSG vs RTW Live Scorecard

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors 2018 Squad

Murali Vijay, Baba Indrajith (Captain), MS Sanjay, R Sonu Yadav, Sathiamoorty Saravanan, Lakshmi Narayanan, K Mani Bharathi (Wicket Keeper), Bharath Shankar, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Suresh Kumar, S Aravind, Kannan Vignesh, V Aakash, Govinda Raajan, Saravan Kumar, RS Thillak, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, DT Chandrasekar, Aswin Crist, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018 Squad

Gopinath, S Harish Kumar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Vijay Shankar (Captain), Samruddh Bhat, R Vishaal, M Siddharth, MK Sivakumar, S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), A Aarif, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Baskaran Rahul, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan, B Arun, Murugan Ashwin, Sunny Kumar Singh, Arun Kumar, R Alexander

