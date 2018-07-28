Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 28

CSG vs TP Live Scores : Check out Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots aka the CSG vs TP. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 18 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 28.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for CSG vs TP live scores that is the Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots T20 live score and live cricket commentary of CSG vs TP 2018 cricket match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Jul 28, 2018.

Match Date: Jul 28, 2018

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

TUTI Patriots 2018 Squad

S Dinesh, Kaushik Gandhi (Captain), Akash Sumra, Subramanian Anand (Wicket Keeper), Akshay Srinivasan, Rajagopal Sathish, Malolan Rangarajan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rajamani Jesuraj, V Athisayaraj Davidson, S Abishiek, Nidish Rajagopal, Umashankar Sushil, Washington Sundar, A Venkatesh, S Boopalan, Ashith Sanganakal, Shubham Mehta

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath (Captain), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Baskaran Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Kumar Singh, R Vishaal, R Alexander, B Arun, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar, Vijay Shankar, M Siddharth, MK Sivakumar, A Aarif, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan

