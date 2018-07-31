Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 31

Match Date: Jul 31, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

VB Kanchi Veerans 2018 Squad

S Siddharth, S Arun, K Deeban Lingesh, Baba Aparajith (Captain), Sanjay Yadav, S Chandrashekar (Wicket Keeper), RS Mokit Hariharan, P Francis Rokins, R Divakar, Aushik Srinivas, C Shriram, S Ashwath, Suresh Lokeshwar, Sunil Sam, R Silambarasan, U Vishal, U Mukilesh, V Subramania Siva, K Vishal Vaidhya

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018 Squad

S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath (Captain), Murugan Ashwin, S Harish Kumar, Uthirasamy Sasidev, A Aarif, R Alexander, M Siddharth, Arun Kumar, R Vishaal, B Arun, Sai Sudharsan, Manav Parakh, Baskaran Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MK Sivakumar, Samruddh Bhat, Sunny Kumar Singh

