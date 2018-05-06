Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Check here Colombo vs Dambulla (May 2, 2018): Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Tournament Scores.
Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Toss: Colombo District won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: RD Kottahachchi, REJ Martinesz
Match Result: Colombo District won by 4 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)
The Colombo vs Dambulla Scorecard will be updated here.
|Dambulla District innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|*MDKJ Perera
|b MDK Perera
|59
|40
|8
|2
|147.50
|MMMS Cooray
|lbw b MDK Perera
|15
|24
|2
|–
|62.50
|+TMN Sampath
|c Abeyratne b NLTC Perera
|18
|26
|2
|–
|69.23
|SMA Priyanjan
|lbw b NLTC Perera
|50
|51
|3
|2
|98.04
|SC Serasinghe
|c MDK Perera b Fernando
|40
|53
|3
|1
|75.47
|TAM Siriwardene
|not out
|51
|29
|5
|1
|175.86
|LD Madushanka
|c Thirimanne b Fernando
|22
|15
|2
|1
|146.67
|KNM Fernando
|not out
|5
|2
|1
|–
|250.00
|MA Aponso
|did not bat
|AM Fernando
|did not bat
|PLS Gamage
|did not bat
|Extras
|(3 lb, 7 w)
|10
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 40 overs)
|270
|Fall of wickets:
|1-68 (Cooray, 8.6 ov), 2-85 (Perera, 12.4 ov), 3-108 (Sampath, 16.5 ov), 4-183 (Priyanjan, 31.1 ov), 5-202 (Serasinghe, 33.4 ov), 6-264 (Madushanka, 39.3 ov)
|Colombo District bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Fernando
|7
|0
|64
|2
|1
|–
|21.00
|9.14
|Bandara
|2
|0
|24
|0
|2
|–
|–
|12.00
|Jayasuriya
|8
|0
|32
|0
|1
|–
|–
|4.00
|MDK Perera
|7
|0
|39
|2
|1
|–
|21.00
|5.57
|Ambuldeniya
|6
|0
|43
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.17
|NLTC Perera
|7
|0
|44
|2
|2
|–
|21.00
|6.29
|de Silva
|3
|0
|21
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.00
|Colombo District innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|MDK Perera
|run out (Cooray)
|8
|11
|2
|–
|72.73
|GSNFG Jayasuriya
|c Priyanjan b Gamage
|11
|5
|2
|–
|220.00
|HDRL Thirimanne
|not out
|107
|99
|10
|1
|108.08
|DM de Silva
|c Madushanka b Aponso
|41
|39
|6
|–
|105.13
|AK Perera
|lbw b AM Fernando
|26
|25
|1
|1
|104.00
|LPC Silva
|c Perera b AM Fernando
|25
|30
|2
|–
|83.33
|*NLTC Perera
|c Serasinghe b Gamage
|32
|15
|3
|2
|213.33
|+L Abeyratne
|not out
|6
|10
|–
|–
|60.00
|L Ambuldeniya
|did not bat
|JRMWS Bandara
|did not bat
|MVT Fernando
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 lb, 4 w)
|6
|Total
|(6 wickets, 39 overs)
|262
|Fall of wickets:
|1-20 (Jayasuriya, 2.4 ov), 2-31 (MDK Perera, 3.5 ov), 3-100 (de Silva, 15.2 ov), 4-147 (AK Perera, 22.1 ov), 5-204 (LPC Silva, 31.5 ov), 6-240 (NLTC Perera, 35.3 ov)
|Dambulla District bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Gamage
|7
|0
|47
|2
|–
|–
|21.00
|6.71
|AM Fernando
|8
|0
|47
|2
|3
|–
|24.00
|5.88
|Madushanka
|6
|0
|34
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.67
|Serasinghe
|8
|0
|68
|0
|1
|–
|–
|8.50
|Aponso
|8
|0
|49
|1
|–
|–
|48.00
|6.12
|Sampath
|1
|0
|8
|0
|–
|–
|–
|8.00
|Priyanjan
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.00
Colombo Squad: Chamara Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Thisara Perera (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Perera, Lasith Abeyratne (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shehan Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Vikum Sanjaya, Lasith Ambuldeniya, Dinesh Chandimal, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Munaweera, Kamindu Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Thikshila de Silva, Nipun Malinga, Kaveeshka Anjula, Dilhan Cooray, Nisal Francisco, Samith Dushantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachintha Peiris
Dambulla Squad: Ashan Priyanjan, Sachithra Serasinghe, Amila Aponso, Milinda Siriwardana, TM Sampath (wk), Kusal Perera (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Gamage, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Sangeeth Cooray, Lasith Malinga, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Sachithra Senanayake, Kosala Kulasekara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nipun Karunanayake, Shehan Madushanka, Mahesh Priyadarshana, Rashmika Dilshan
