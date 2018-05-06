Colombo vs Dambulla Scorecard | Super Provincial One Day Tournament scorecard 2018

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Toss: Colombo District won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: RD Kottahachchi, REJ Martinesz

Match Result: Colombo District won by 4 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)

Dambulla District innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *MDKJ Perera b MDK Perera 59 40 8 2 147.50 MMMS Cooray lbw b MDK Perera 15 24 2 – 62.50 +TMN Sampath c Abeyratne b NLTC Perera 18 26 2 – 69.23 SMA Priyanjan lbw b NLTC Perera 50 51 3 2 98.04 SC Serasinghe c MDK Perera b Fernando 40 53 3 1 75.47 TAM Siriwardene not out 51 29 5 1 175.86 LD Madushanka c Thirimanne b Fernando 22 15 2 1 146.67 KNM Fernando not out 5 2 1 – 250.00 MA Aponso did not bat AM Fernando did not bat PLS Gamage did not bat Extras (3 lb, 7 w) 10 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 40 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Cooray, 8.6 ov), 2-85 (Perera, 12.4 ov), 3-108 (Sampath, 16.5 ov), 4-183 (Priyanjan, 31.1 ov), 5-202 (Serasinghe, 33.4 ov), 6-264 (Madushanka, 39.3 ov)

Colombo District bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Fernando 7 0 64 2 1 – 21.00 9.14 Bandara 2 0 24 0 2 – – 12.00 Jayasuriya 8 0 32 0 1 – – 4.00 MDK Perera 7 0 39 2 1 – 21.00 5.57 Ambuldeniya 6 0 43 0 – – – 7.17 NLTC Perera 7 0 44 2 2 – 21.00 6.29 de Silva 3 0 21 0 – – – 7.00

Colombo District innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate MDK Perera run out (Cooray) 8 11 2 – 72.73 GSNFG Jayasuriya c Priyanjan b Gamage 11 5 2 – 220.00 HDRL Thirimanne not out 107 99 10 1 108.08 DM de Silva c Madushanka b Aponso 41 39 6 – 105.13 AK Perera lbw b AM Fernando 26 25 1 1 104.00 LPC Silva c Perera b AM Fernando 25 30 2 – 83.33 *NLTC Perera c Serasinghe b Gamage 32 15 3 2 213.33 +L Abeyratne not out 6 10 – – 60.00 L Ambuldeniya did not bat JRMWS Bandara did not bat MVT Fernando did not bat Extras (2 lb, 4 w) 6 Total (6 wickets, 39 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Jayasuriya, 2.4 ov), 2-31 (MDK Perera, 3.5 ov), 3-100 (de Silva, 15.2 ov), 4-147 (AK Perera, 22.1 ov), 5-204 (LPC Silva, 31.5 ov), 6-240 (NLTC Perera, 35.3 ov)

Dambulla District bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Gamage 7 0 47 2 – – 21.00 6.71 AM Fernando 8 0 47 2 3 – 24.00 5.88 Madushanka 6 0 34 0 – – – 5.67 Serasinghe 8 0 68 0 1 – – 8.50 Aponso 8 0 49 1 – – 48.00 6.12 Sampath 1 0 8 0 – – – 8.00 Priyanjan 1 0 7 0 – – – 7.00

Colombo Squad: Chamara Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Thisara Perera (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Perera, Lasith Abeyratne (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Shehan Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Vikum Sanjaya, Lasith Ambuldeniya, Dinesh Chandimal, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Munaweera, Kamindu Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Thikshila de Silva, Nipun Malinga, Kaveeshka Anjula, Dilhan Cooray, Nisal Francisco, Samith Dushantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachintha Peiris

Dambulla Squad: Ashan Priyanjan, Sachithra Serasinghe, Amila Aponso, Milinda Siriwardana, TM Sampath (wk), Kusal Perera (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Gamage, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Sangeeth Cooray, Lasith Malinga, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Sachithra Senanayake, Kosala Kulasekara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nipun Karunanayake, Shehan Madushanka, Mahesh Priyadarshana, Rashmika Dilshan

