Check here Colombo Women v Galle Women (Dec 5, 2018): Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Tournament Scores.

Venue: Thurstan College Ground, Colombo

Toss: No toss made

Umpires: C Bandara, P de Alwis

Match Result: Match abandoned

The Colombo Women v Galle Women Scorecard will be updated here.

Match abandoned without a toss being made.

