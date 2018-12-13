Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Schedule and Scores
Check here Colombo Women v Galle Women (Dec 5, 2018): Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Tournament Scores.
Venue: Thurstan College Ground, Colombo
Toss: No toss made
Umpires: C Bandara, P de Alwis
Match Result: Match abandoned
The Colombo Women v Galle Women Scorecard will be updated here.
Match abandoned without a toss being made.
Thanks for visiting oyecricket.com. Hope you got all the required information on Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 updates.