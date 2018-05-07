Competition heats up for wicket keeper spot in Indian team, thanks to IPL

There isn’t much time left for the ICC World Cup 2019 for which India will be one of the strongest contenders owing to the abundant resources they have in batting and bowling, and all of a sudden there are plenty of choices for the wicket keeper spot thanks to the exposure given to raw talent by the IPL.

MS Dhoni seems to be a certainty for the next edition of the World Cup, to be played in England from 30 May 2019. India’s current head coach Ravi Shastri said that the team would still need MSD’s services. However, there are other wicket keeper batsmen who are no less talented than him and perhaps also outperforming him as of now in IPL. The only driving point for MS Dhoni’s selection is his vast international experience which the selectors may not like to replace with a younger guy who may have loads of talent but at the same time is likely to bring in the ‘uncertainty’ factor along.

Rishabh Pant

Going by IPL 2018, Rishabh Pant has looked the most exciting of all the wicket keeper batsmen with the kind of big shots that he has against both spin and pace. The left-hander, who is playing for the Delhi Daredevils is their highest run scorer this season so far with three half centuries, a healthy average of over 40.00, a highest score of 85, and a strike rate of around 180.00. This 20-year-old Delhi Ranji Trophy player is expected to have a long run in the Indian team, mostly for ODIs and T20Is.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, the Kerala Ranji Trophy player, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals, is a class act. The 23-year-old seems to have the technique most importantly to stand against tear away quicks. Sanju Samson also has the prowess to clear the ground effortlessly with timing being his forte. He has got two fifties this season with a stand out knock of 92 not out to show that he can play the big shots.

Ishan Kishan

Another left-handed wicket keeper batsman like RishabhPanth, IshanKishan started off pretty well in the ongoing IPL 2018 but hasn’t managed to be consistent. However, he has shown glimpses of what he can do with the bat. The only difference is that IshanKishan’s batting looks to be rash and not quite elegant. Nevertheless, this 19-year-old Jharkhand Ranji Trophy player would get his chance with the Indian team at some point of time. To his credit, IshanKishan had led the India U19 team in the ICC U19 World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh with Rishabh Pant as his vice-captain.

While the young trio of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and IshanKishan has left an impression with their batting abilities, nobody is talking really about their wicket keeping abilities. MS Dhoni for all the hitting that he does, has been brilliant over the years in being a safe wicket keeper while pulling off his flashy stumpings in a fraction of a second.

As far as pure wicket keeping is concerned, WriddhimanSaha has been talked as the best wicket keeper in not just India but in the entire world. The only problem is that the Bengal wicket wicket keeper hasn’t done much with the bat this season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. It wouldn’t matter though as he will be the no.1 choice for being the wicket keeper for Indian in Test matches.

Apart from the regular choices, India can also experiment with Lokesh Rahul and AmbatiRayudu to double up as wicket keepers. AmbatiRayudu had done that for the Mumbai Indians while Lokesh Rahul is doing the same for Kings XI Punjab. Lokesh Rahul could do what Rahul Dravid had done for India quite some time as a wicket keeper in 73 ODIs, including the ICC World Cup 2003 where he didn’t do a bad job at all in the role. This will help India to play Lokesh Rahul in most matches and allow him to transform into a world-class batsman.