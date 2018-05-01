Cricket Australia announces India Tour of Australia 2018-19 Schedule

Cricket Australia has announced the India Tour of Australia 2018-19 schedule that will feature a four-test match series beginning from 6 December.

India Tour of Australia 2018-19 will also have three T20Is and three ODIs. The Australia vs India 2018 series begins with the T20 leg with the first T20 to be played on 21 November at Brisbane. After the Australia vs India T20 series 2018, the four test match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin at the Adelaide Oval.

The Aus vs Ind Test series 2018 is unlikely to feature a day night Test match with India yet to make their pink ball debut. However, there is news that India could play its first ever day night test match against West Indies in October.

According to the India Tour of Australia 2018-19 fixtures, a brand new stadium called Perth Stadium will host the Australia vs India 2nd Test 2018 in mid-December. The other two test matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Boxing Day Test match and the Sydney Cricket Ground with the latter like always to host the New Year test match.

Commenting on the India Tour of Australia 2018-19 schedule and the Aus vs Ind Test series 2018, James Sutherland – CEO of Cricket Australia, said: “The Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be a bumper series, and it will be headlined by the world famous Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

“There, we will also deliver a large-scale community festival in partnership with the Victorian Government, which will be a terrific celebration of Indian culture.”

After the Aus vs Ind Test series 2018, India will play three ODIs between 12 January and 18 January. The Aus vs Ind ODI series 2019 as per the India Tour of Australia 2018-19 schedule will be played at Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

