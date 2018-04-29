CSK vs DD Live Score | CSK vs DD Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 30

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils – CSK vs DD Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune . The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

CSK vs DD Live Scoreboard | CSK vs DD Highlights

We bring you here Chennai vs Delhi live scores and CSK vs DD live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the CSK vs DD IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for CSK vs DD live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for CSK vs DD live score and live cricket commentary of Chennai vs Delhi IPL match played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Apr 30, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the CSK vs DD highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Chennai vs Delhi IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

CSK vs DD Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 30, 2018

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

CSK vs DD Live Scores | CSK vs DD Live Scorecard

Check here for CSK vs DD Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

CSK vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Mark Wood, Lungi Ngidi, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Junior Dala

Thank you for visiting our post on the CSK vs DD Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the CSK vs DD Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the CSK vs DD highlights online.