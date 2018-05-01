CSK vs DD Match Highlights : Chennai Super Kings down Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

CSK vs DD Match Highlights : A strong batting performance from Chennai Super Kings saw them beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs in the Vivo IPL 2018 Match 30 on Monday at Pune.

After posting an imposing total of 211 for 4, CSK restricted Delhi Daredevils to 198 for 5. Despite the margin of defeat not quite huge, it was a comfortable win for Chennai Super Kings as Delhi Daredevils batted themselves out of the game at 74 for 4 in the 9th over.

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant 79 from 45 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes while all-rounder Vijay Shankar finally proved his worth with a 30-ball 53 not out with five sixes.

The rest of the Delhi Daredevils batsmen couldn’t contribute much in the run chase. The biggest disappointment was Australian T20 star Glenn Maxwell, who continued to have a string of low scores, this time bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for 6 from 5. Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer was run out for 13 from 14 balls while Colin Munro scored 26 from 16 balls. Promising opener Prithvi Shaw failed this time, scoring 9 from 5 balls.

Among the bowlers, Kerala fast bowler KM Asif, who made his IPL debut, took 2 for 43 in his three overs while showing his ability to bowl quick at over 140kmph. Lungi Ngidi came up with 1 for 26 in his four overs on his IPL debut while veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh came good with 4-0-26-0.

Earlier in the evening, Shane Watson smashed 7 sixes to score 78 from 40 balls to give a strong platform for CSK after they were put into bat first by Shreyas Iyer. Shane Watson had a different opening partner in Faf du Plessis, who scored a modest 33 from 33 balls.

The finishing touches came from CSK captain MS Dhoni with 51 not out from 22 balls with five sixes while Ambati Rayudu demoted to no.4 scored 41 from 24 balls. For Delhi Daredevils, fast bowler Aavesh Khan bowled well for his 4-0-28-0.

CSK with this sixth win in eight matches are back in the first position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while Delhi Daredevils are on the brink of elimination with their sixth defeat in eight matches.

The CSK vs DD Highlights 2018 along with Shane Watson, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant batting can be watched on HotStar.

