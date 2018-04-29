CSK vs MI Highlights 2018 : Rohit Sharma steers Mumbai Indians to comfortable win

CSK vs MI Highlights 2018 : Mumbai Indians has registered what was only its second victory in the ongoing IPL 2018 by beating Chennai Super Kings, the table toppers by eight wickets at Pune on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock of 56 not out from 33 balls to steer Mumbai Indians to a comfortable eight-wicket win with two balls to spare after they were set a challenging target of 170 from 120 balls. The Mumbai Indians captain struck half a dozen fours and a couple of sixes in a knock that fetched him the Man of the Match award. Hardik Pandya, helped him in the end with 13* from 8 balls which included a big six over long on.

Rohit Sharma’s task was made easy by a bright opening partnership of 69 from Suryakumar Yadav and Ewin Lewis. Suryakumar Yadav was first to go, caught nicely by Ravindra Jadeja on the legside boundary after a 34-ball 44 which included a lovely six over deep squareleg. Rohit Sharma walked in with his side needing 101 from 67 balls.

Ewin Lewis had a 59-run stand in 38 balls with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket to ensure that Chennai Super Kings did not have an edge. The flamboyant West Indian left-hander was slightly slow in his 47 which came from 43 balls.

Earlier in the evening, IPL veteran Suresh Raina took Chennai Super Kings to 169 for 5 with his fine knock of 75 not out from 47 balls after Rohit Sharma had won the toss and asked the yellow brigade to bat first.

One must say that CSK were eventually short by at least 20 runs considering that they had posted 91 on the scoreboard in 10 overs. The second half of their innings didn’t quite go as desired with Mitchell McClenaghan taking the key wickets of a threatening MS Dhoni (26 from 21 balls) and Dwayne Bravo, who was caught for a first-ball duck miscuing a slog across the line.

CSK opener Shane Watson was the first to go, top edging a slog sweep off Krunal Pandya for 12 with the hosts at 26/1 in 4.2 overs. Ambati Rayudu batted beautifully, striking the ball cleanly in his 46 from 35 balls which contained four sixes. Suresh Raina, who walked in to bat in the fifth over clattered four 6s to carry his team to a decent total on a slowish pitch.

Mitchell McClenaghan with figures of 4-0-26-2 and Krunal Pandya 2 for 32 in four overs did a fine job for Mumbai Indians while Jasprit Bumrah came up with a better show giving away just 25 off his four overs but failing to take wickets.

Mumbai Indians with two wins in seven matches have moved into the sixth position in the IPL 2018 points table while Chennai Super Kings despite their second defeat in seven matches continue to be at the top.

