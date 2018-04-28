CSK vs MI Live Score | CSK vs MI Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 28

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – CSK vs MI Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune . The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

CSK vs MI Live Scoreboard | CSK vs MI Highlights

We bring you here Chennai vs Mumbai live scores and CSK vs MI live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the CSK vs MI IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for CSK vs MI live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for CSK vs MI live score and live cricket commentary of Chennai vs Mumbai IPL match played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Apr 28, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the CSK vs MI highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Chennai vs Mumbai IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

CSK vs MI Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 28, 2018

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

CSK vs MI Live Scores | CSK vs MI Live Scorecard

Check here for CSK vs MI Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

CSK vs MI Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Chennai Super Kings Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wWicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh

Thank you for visiting our post on the CSK vs MI Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the CSK vs MI Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the CSK vs MI highlights online.