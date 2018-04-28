CSK vs MI Live Score : Suresh Raina carries Chennai Super Kings to 169 for 5

CSK vs MI Live Score : Mumbai Indians need 170 runs to score from 20 overs to earn their second victory in Vivo IPL 2018 after a superb knock of 75 not out from 47 balls from Suresh Raina carried Chennai Super Kings to 169 for 5 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai Indians in reply are 25 for no loss in 3.0 overs.

CSK fell short by about 20 runs at least given that they had 91 runs on the board in 10 overs. The final overs didn’t exactly go their way with Mitchell McClenaghan taking the crucial wickets of a well-set MS Dhoni, who scored 26 from 21 balls and Dwayne Bravo, who was out for a first-ball duck.

Batting first after losing the toss, CSK lost Shane Watson cheaply for 12 to Krunal Pandya, with the score at 26 in 4.2 overs. Ambati Rayudu continued his rich form, scoring 46 from 35 balls with four sixes. Suresh Raina, who came in to bat in the fifth over hit six 4s and four 6s to help his side reach a competitive total.

For Mumbai Indians, Mitchell McClenaghan with 4-0-26-2 and Krunal Pandya with 4-0-32-2 were the impact bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah though wicketless, conceded only 25 off his four overs.

It won’t be that easy for Mumbai Indians to get 170 on a pitch where the ball did not seem to be coming on to the bat. The defending champions are also under huge pressure to win this match and the next few to come to stand a chance to qualify for the IPL 2018 play-offs.