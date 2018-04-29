CSK vs MI match result : Top order fires Mumbai Indians to much-needed win

#MIvsCSK – CSK vs MI match result : Mumbai Indians has collected its second victory in Vivo IPL 2018 by defeating table toppers Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

CSK vs MI IPL 2018 Match at Pune

Asked to chase 170 in 20 overs, Mumbai Indians got to the target comfortably with two balls to spare with its top order firing. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma steered them to victory with an unbeaten 56 from 33 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Hardik Pandya chipped in with 13 not out from 8 balls.

The foundation for the Mumbai Indians victory was laid by an opening stand of 69 between Suryakumar Yadav and Ewin Lewis in 9.5 overs although one must say that it wasn’t the quickest of starts. Suryakumar Yadav scored 44 from 34 balls with 5 fours and a six before he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Harbhajan Singh.

Ewin Lewis added 59 runs for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma in 38 balls to more or less seal the run chase. The West Indian scored 47 from 43 balls with three 4s and 2 sixes.

CSK vs MI Match Result Helps Mumbai Indians Emerge From Table Bottom

Earlier, Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai Super Kings to 169 for 5 after winning the toss and electing to field first. The highlight of the CSK innings was an unbeaten 75 from Suresh Raina.

Mumbai Indians with this favourable CSK vs MI match result have finally moved up from the table bottom to sit in the sixth position ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. The defending champions are under extreme pressure to come up with a string of victories in their coming matches to stay alive in the ongoing Vivo IPL 2018 – the 11th season of the Indian Premier League.