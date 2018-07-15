CWI B Team vs Vancouver Knights Live Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Score Jul 15

CWI B Team vs Vancouver Knights Live Scores | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scorecard

CWI B Team vs Vancouver Knights Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 15, 2018

Venue: Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

CWI B Team vs Vancouver Knights Squads | Global T20 Canada 2018 Teams

CWI B Team 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, Anthony Bramble (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Fabian Allen, Kavem Hodge, Derval Green, Obed McCoy, Jeremiah Louis, Khary Pierre, Roland Cato, Alick Athanaze

Vancouver Knights 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Chadwick Walton (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle (Captain), Ben Dunk, Rassie van der Dussen, Babar Hayat, Andre Russell, Saad Bin Zafar, Tim Southee, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Jacobs, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Ruvindu Gunasekera, Srimantha Wijeratne, Kamau Leverock, Salman Nazar, Jeremy Gordon

