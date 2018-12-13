Dambulla W v Galle W Scorecard | Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Final

Related Link: Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Schedule and Scores

Dambulla W v Galle W Scorecard | Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Final Scorecard

Check here Dambulla W v Galle W Final (Dec 10, 2018): Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 Tournament Scores.

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Dambulla W v Galle W Scorecard | Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament scorecard 2018

The Dambulla W v Galle W Scorecard will be updated here.

Thanks for visiting oyecricket.com. Hope you got all the required information on Sri Lanka Women’s Super Provincial Tournament 2018 updates.