DD vs KKR Highlights 2018 : Shreyas Iyer leads from the front in 55-run win for Delhi

DD vs KKR Highlights 2018 : Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy debut turned out to be a super hit as he scored a sensational knock of 93 to lead Delhi Daredevils to a massive win by 55 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Delhi Daredevils piled up 219 for 4 courtesy of Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten knock in 40 balls which contained as many as 10 sixes. Apart from the new Delhi Daredevils captain, opener Prithvi Shaw scored an impressive 62 from 44 balls while New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro, his opening partner scored 33 from 18 balls. For the record, Gautam Gambhir, who had stepped down from Delhi Daredevils captaincy
, couldn’t find a place in the playing XI, which was on expected lines.
Kolkata Knight Rider’s Shivam Mavi was no short of pace but had a horrendous evening as Shreyas Iyer clobbered him for 29 runs in the final over of the Delhi Daredevils innings.
In their run chase, the top order of Kolkata Knight Riders wilted under pressure of scoring 11 runs an over. By the 10th over, they were well out of the contest at 77 for 5. Sunil Narine showed some promise with three sixes in his 9-ball 26.
Kolkata Knight Riders ended up with a respectable total of 164 for 9 thanks to Andre Russell’s lusty innings of 44 from 30 balls with four sixes. India U19 cricketer Shubman Gill gave a good account of himself, scoring 37 from 29 balls.
The bowling star of Delhi Daredevils was Aavesh Khan, the strong young lad who kept on hitting the bat with his raw pace. Aavesh Khan picked up 2 for 29 in his four overs while veteran Amit Mishra came up with superb figures of 4-1-23-2. Trent Boult and Glenn Maxwell also collected two wickets each.
This is only the second victory for Delhi Daredevils in seven matches, however it made them climb over Mumbai Indians to the seventh position in the IPL 2018 points table
while Kolkata Knight Riders have more defeats than wins, four defeats in seven matches to stay at no.4 position.
The DD vs KKR Highlights 2018 along with Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw’s beautiful knocks can be watched on HotStar.
