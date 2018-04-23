DD vs KXIP Live Score | DD vs KXIP Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 23

Check out Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab – DD vs KXIP Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi . The Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 23, 2018

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

DD vs KXIP Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

