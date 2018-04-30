DD vs RR Live Score | DD vs RR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 2

Check out Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals – DD vs RR Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi . The Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

DD vs RR Live Scoreboard | DD vs RR Highlights

DD vs RR Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 2, 2018

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

DD vs RR Live Scores | DD vs RR Live Scorecard

Check here for DD vs RR Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

DD vs RR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

