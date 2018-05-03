DD vs RR Match Highlights : Delhi Daredevils win by 4 runs in rain-hit contest

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

DD vs RR Match Highlights : Delhi Daredevils clinched a narrow 4-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a rain-affected Vivo IPL 2018 Match 32 at Delhi on Wednesday, after overcoming a whirlwind knock from Jos Buttler.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | DD vs RR IPL 2018 Scorecard

Asked to chase down a stiff target of 151 in 12 overs, Rajasthan Royals had a tremendous start with opener Jos Buttler smashing 67 from 26 balls with 4 fours and 7 sixes. His fellow opener D Arcy Short contributed 44 from 25 balls.

Rajasthan Royals looked good at 82 for 1 in 6.4 overs when Jos Buttler got out, stumped off Amit Mishra. A middle order collapse triggered by Amit Mishra and Trent Boult brought Delhi Daredevils back in the game.

In the end, 15 runs were needed from the final over, which was gettable but Trent Boult held his nerve to ensure that the dangerous Rahul Tripathi and Krishnappa Gowtham couldn’t score them.

Earlier, the contest was earlier reduced to 18 overs a side. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first and in the fourth ball of the match, Dhawal Kulkarni had Colin Munro out for a first ball duck.

Opener Prithvi Shaw looked good again, this time scoring 47 from 25 balls while Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer scored 50 from 35 balls. The real star was Rishabh Pant with a sizzling knock of 69 from just 29 balls with 7 fours and 5 sixes to bag the Man of the Match award.

Delhi Daredevils finished at 196 for 6 in 17.1 overs with rain bringing a premature end to their innings. For Rajasthan Royals, left-arm medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat took 3 for 46 in four overs.

With this victory, only their third in nine matches, Delhi Daredevils have finally moved up from the last position to the sixth in Points Table of IPL 2018 while Rajasthan Royals have moved down to the seventh position with their fifth defeat in eight games.

The DD vs RR Highlights 2018 along with Rishabh Pant batting and Jos Buttler hitting can be watched on HotStar.

The post DD vs RR Match Highlights : Delhi Daredevils win by 4 runs in rain-hit contest appeared first on CricketHerald.com.