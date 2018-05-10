DD vs SRH Live Score | DD vs SRH Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 10

This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. The Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: May 10, 2018

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

DD vs SRH Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Naman Ojha, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh, Junior Dala

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

