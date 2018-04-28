Delhi Daredevils name Junior Dala as replacement for injured Chris Morris

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

Delhi Daredevils News 2018 : South Africa’s new fast bowler Junior Dala has been named as the replacement of all-rounder Chris Morris for the Delhi Daredevils for the remainder of the IPL 11 season.

Check out IPL 2018 Schedule

The 30-year-old Chris Morris has been ruled out of Vivo IPL 2018 with a back injury. The South African all-rounder was the lone foreign player to be retained by the Delhi Daredevils this season, for a price of Rs 7.1 crore ($1 million).

Chris Morris had a quite tournament, featuring in four matches to take three wickets with an economy rate of 10.21. With the bat, the left-hander has a highest score of 27*, which means that he has been a major disappointment for Delhi Daredevils for the price spent on him.

Delhi Daredevils will be hoping that Junior Dala will make an impact as the young South African pacer is all set to make his IPL debut. The 28-year-old Junior Dala has played three T20Is for South Africa with his international debut coming against India at home in February. Junior Dala, who remained unsold during the IPL auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, had taken seven wickets in the T20 series against India with an economy rate of 9.16. He has been snapped up now by Delhi Daredevils at the same base price.

Junior Dala joins a formidable Delhi Daredevils pace attack that comprises Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Liam Plunkett, who replaced the injured South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

In March, Junior Dala was bought by Trinbago Knight Riders during the Caribbean Premier League auction held in London. Incidentally, the Trinbago Knight Riders is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The post Delhi Daredevils name Junior Dala as replacement for injured Chris Morris appeared first on CricketHerald.com.