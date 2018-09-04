Derby vs Glam Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 4-7

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Live Scores : Check out Derbyshire vs Glamorgan aka the Derby vs Glam – Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

The Derbyshire vs Glamorgan County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 4-7. We bring you here Derbyshire vs Glamorgan live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Derby vs Glam English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Derbyshire vs Glamorgan English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Derbyshire vs Glamorgan live streaming, after the match Derbyshire vs Glamorgan highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Derbyshire vs Glamorgan live scores that is the Derbyshire vs Glamorgan live score and live cricket commentary of Derbyshire vs Glamorgan 2018 cricket match played at the County Ground, Derby on Sep 4-7, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Derbyshire vs Glamorgan highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Derby vs Glam English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Sep 4-7, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Live Scores | Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Live Scorecard

Check out the below Derbyshire vs Glamorgan scorecard:

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Derbyshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Tom Lace, Billy Godleman (Captain), Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Harvey Hosein (Wicket Keeper), Hardus Viljoen, Tony Palladino, Lockie Ferguson, Hamidullah Qadri, Gary Wilson, Duanne Olivier, Ravi Rampaul, Luis Reece, Daryn Smit, Ben Slater, James Taylor, Will Davis, Calum Brodrick, Mark Footitt, Alfie Gleadall, James Kettleborough, Anuj Dal, Dan Wheeldon

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Nicholas Selman, Jack Murphy, Connor Brown, Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan (Captain), Jeremy Lawlor, Kieran Bull, Aneurin Donald, Timm van der Gugten, Colin Ingram, Owen Morgan, Lukas Carey, Marchant de Lange, Shaun Marsh, Tom Cullen, Prem Sisodiya

Thank you for visiting our website for the Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Derby vs Glam English County Championship 2018 Highlights.