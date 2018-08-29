Derby vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 29-Sep 01

Derbyshire vs Kent Live Scores : Check out Derbyshire vs Kent aka the Derby vs Kent – Derbyshire vs Kent Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

The Derbyshire vs Kent County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Aug 29-Sep 01.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Derbyshire vs Kent English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Derbyshire vs Kent live streaming, after the match Derbyshire vs Kent highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Derbyshire vs Kent Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Derbyshire vs Kent live score and live cricket commentary of Derbyshire vs Kent 2018 cricket match played at the County Ground, Derby on Aug 29-Sep 01, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Derbyshire vs Kent highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Derby vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Derbyshire vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Aug 29-Sep 01, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Derbyshire vs Kent Live Scores | Derbyshire vs Kent Live Scorecard

Check out the below Derbyshire vs Kent scorecard:

Derbyshire vs Kent Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Derbyshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Billy Godleman (Captain), Alex Hughes, Ravi Rampaul, Wayne Madsen, Sean Ervine, Matthew Critchley, Harvey Hosein (Wicket Keeper), Anuj Dal, Tony Palladino, Hardus Viljoen, Lockie Ferguson, Hamidullah Qadri

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Zak Crawley, Sean Dickson, Heino Kuhn, Harry Podmore, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Ivan Thomas, Matt Henry, Adam Riley, Oliver Robinson

Thank you for visiting our website for the Derbyshire vs Kent Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Derby vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights.