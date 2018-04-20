Derby vs Mdx Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 20-23

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Apr 20-23, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Toss Report: Middlesex won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Martin Saggers, Ian Blackwell

Match Result:

Derbyshire 1st Innings 194-7 (53)

Derbyshire vs Middlesex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Derbyshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Matthew Critchley, Billy Godleman (Captain), Alex Hughes, Wayne Madsen, Duanne Olivier, Tony Palladino, Ravi Rampaul, Luis Reece, Ben Slater, Hardus Viljoen, Gary Wilson (Wicket Keeper), Harvey Hosein, Will Davis, Hamidullah Qadri, Daryn Smit, James Taylor

Middlesex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Hilton Cartwright, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tim Murtagh, Ollie Rayner, Sam Robson (Captain), Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), Paul Stirling, Robbie White, Nathan Sowter, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Nick Gubbins, James Fuller, Stephen Sean Eskinazi, James Franklin, Steven Finn, Nick Compton, Tom Barber, Ethan Bamber, Ashton Agar

