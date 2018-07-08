Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Derby vs Worcs Live Scores: Check out Derbyshire vs Worcestershire – Derby vs Worcs Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Derbyshire vs Worcestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Derbyshire vs Worcestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Derbyshire vs Worcestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Derby vs Worcs cricket match played at County Ground, Derby on Jul 8, 2018. Derby vs Worcs match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Derbyshire vs Worcestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Derby vs Worcs Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 8, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Derby vs Worcs Score Updates

The Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Worcestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Martin Guptill, Joe Clarke, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira (Captain), Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, George Rhodes, Luke Wood, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, Andy Carter

Derbyshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Ben Slater, Matthew Critchley, Calum MacLeod, Wayne Madsen, Gary Wilson (Captain), Alex Hughes, Daryn Smit (Wicket Keeper), Wahab Riaz, Hardus Viljoen, Ravi Rampaul, Lockie Ferguson, Anuj Dal, Matt McKiernan, Safyaan Sharif

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.