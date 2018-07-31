Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 30

Match Date: Jul 30, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss: Dindigul Dragons won the toss and decided to bat

Umpires: K Srinath and K Srinivasan

Match Result: Karaikudi Kaalai won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: A Mukunthan

Dindigul Dragons innings Runs Balls 4s 6s C Hari Nishanth c Rajkumar b Mukunthan 16 14 2 1 N Jagadeesan (C&WK) c Mahesh b Rajkumar 25 22 4 – B Anirudh c Rajkumar b Mahesh 53 42 5 1 NS Chaturvedi c Rajkumar b Swaminathan 12 14 – 1 R Vivek c Kavin b Mukunthan 42 13 2 5 M Mohammed c Shajahan b Mukunthan 7 5 1 – A Arun c Aditya b Mukunthan 2 2 – – M Abhinav c Srinivasan b Mukunthan 1 2 – – VM Totadri c Swaminathan b Mahesh 1 3 – – ME Yazh Arun Mozhi run out (Kavin/Mahesh) 6 4 1 – M Silambarasan not out 0 0 – – Extras 12 (1 nb, 11 w) Total 177 all out (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Hari Nishanth, 3.4 ov), 2-69 (Jagadeesan, 8.5 ov), 3-88 (Chaturvedi, 12.4 ov), 4-146 (Vivek, 16.3 ov), 5-162 (Anirudh, 17.4 ov), 6-167 (Mohammed, 18.1 ov), 7-169 (Arun, 18.3 ov), 8-171 (Abhinav, 18.6 ov), 9-171 (Totadri, 19.2 ov), 10-177 (Yazh Arun Mozhi, 20 ov)

Karaikudi Kaalai bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mahesh 4 0 30 2 1 1 Mohan Prasath 4 0 50 0 – – Mukunthan 4 0 36 5 – – Swaminathan 3 0 22 1 2 – Rajkumar 3 0 25 1 2 – Bafna 2 0 14 0 2 –

Karaikudi Kaalai innings Runs Balls 4s 6s V Aditya c Mohammed b Arun 49 29 6 2 Srikkanth Anirudha (C) b Abhinav 43 18 4 3 R Rajkumar not out 41 31 3 2 MK Bafna c Arun b Hari Nishanth 20 15 2 1 M Shajahan b Hari Nishanth 18 13 1 1 R Srinivasan not out 5 5 – – R Kavin (WK) did not bat VY Mahesh did not bat S Mohan Prasath did not bat S Swaminathan did not bat A Mukunthan did not bat Extras 3 (3 w) Total 179/4 (18.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-94 (Srikkanth, 7.4 ov), 2-94 (Aditya, 8.1 ov), 3-127 (Bafna, 12.3 ov), 4-164 (Shajahan, 16.2 ov)

Dindigul Dragons bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammed 4 0 32 0 1 – Arun 2.3 0 38 1 1 – Silambarasan 3 0 21 0 – – Yazh Arun Mozhi 2 0 28 0 – – Vivek 1 0 9 0 – – Abhinav 3 0 28 1 1 – Hari Nishanth 3 0 23 2 – –

Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Karaikudi Kaalai 2018 Squad

V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), Maan Bafna, Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), S Swaminathan, Ashwath Mukumthan, Yo Mahesh, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, L Suryaprakash, S Kishan Kumar, P Murgesh, T Ajith Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Velidi Lakshman, S Ganesh

Dindigul Dragons 2018 Squad

N Jagadeesan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Hari Nishanth, NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, M Mohammed, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Varun Totadri, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Silambarasan, Ramalingam Rohit, M Sujendran, N Ramakrishnan, Ra Aravind, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag

