Match Date: Jul 30, 2018
Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Toss: Dindigul Dragons won the toss and decided to bat
Umpires: K Srinath and K Srinivasan
Match Result: Karaikudi Kaalai won by 6 wickets
Man of the Match: A Mukunthan
Check out the below DD vs KK scorecard:
|Dindigul Dragons innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|C Hari Nishanth
|c Rajkumar b Mukunthan
|16
|14
|2
|1
|N Jagadeesan (C&WK)
|c Mahesh b Rajkumar
|25
|22
|4
|–
|B Anirudh
|c Rajkumar b Mahesh
|53
|42
|5
|1
|NS Chaturvedi
|c Rajkumar b Swaminathan
|12
|14
|–
|1
|R Vivek
|c Kavin b Mukunthan
|42
|13
|2
|5
|M Mohammed
|c Shajahan b Mukunthan
|7
|5
|1
|–
|A Arun
|c Aditya b Mukunthan
|2
|2
|–
|–
|M Abhinav
|c Srinivasan b Mukunthan
|1
|2
|–
|–
|VM Totadri
|c Swaminathan b Mahesh
|1
|3
|–
|–
|ME Yazh Arun Mozhi
|run out (Kavin/Mahesh)
|6
|4
|1
|–
|M Silambarasan
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Extras
|12 (1 nb, 11 w)
|Total
|177 all out (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Hari Nishanth, 3.4 ov), 2-69 (Jagadeesan, 8.5 ov), 3-88 (Chaturvedi, 12.4 ov), 4-146 (Vivek, 16.3 ov), 5-162 (Anirudh, 17.4 ov), 6-167 (Mohammed, 18.1 ov), 7-169 (Arun, 18.3 ov), 8-171 (Abhinav, 18.6 ov), 9-171 (Totadri, 19.2 ov), 10-177 (Yazh Arun Mozhi, 20 ov)
|Karaikudi Kaalai bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mahesh
|4
|0
|30
|2
|1
|1
|Mohan Prasath
|4
|0
|50
|0
|–
|–
|Mukunthan
|4
|0
|36
|5
|–
|–
|Swaminathan
|3
|0
|22
|1
|2
|–
|Rajkumar
|3
|0
|25
|1
|2
|–
|Bafna
|2
|0
|14
|0
|2
|–
|Karaikudi Kaalai innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|V Aditya
|c Mohammed b Arun
|49
|29
|6
|2
|Srikkanth Anirudha (C)
|b Abhinav
|43
|18
|4
|3
|R Rajkumar
|not out
|41
|31
|3
|2
|MK Bafna
|c Arun b Hari Nishanth
|20
|15
|2
|1
|M Shajahan
|b Hari Nishanth
|18
|13
|1
|1
|R Srinivasan
|not out
|5
|5
|–
|–
|R Kavin (WK)
|did not bat
|VY Mahesh
|did not bat
|S Mohan Prasath
|did not bat
|S Swaminathan
|did not bat
|A Mukunthan
|did not bat
|Extras
|3 (3 w)
|Total
|179/4 (18.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-94 (Srikkanth, 7.4 ov), 2-94 (Aditya, 8.1 ov), 3-127 (Bafna, 12.3 ov), 4-164 (Shajahan, 16.2 ov)
|Dindigul Dragons bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mohammed
|4
|0
|32
|0
|1
|–
|Arun
|2.3
|0
|38
|1
|1
|–
|Silambarasan
|3
|0
|21
|0
|–
|–
|Yazh Arun Mozhi
|2
|0
|28
|0
|–
|–
|Vivek
|1
|0
|9
|0
|–
|–
|Abhinav
|3
|0
|28
|1
|1
|–
|Hari Nishanth
|3
|0
|23
|2
|–
|–
V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), Maan Bafna, Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), S Swaminathan, Ashwath Mukumthan, Yo Mahesh, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, L Suryaprakash, S Kishan Kumar, P Murgesh, T Ajith Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Velidi Lakshman, S Ganesh
N Jagadeesan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Hari Nishanth, NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, M Mohammed, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Varun Totadri, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Silambarasan, Ramalingam Rohit, M Sujendran, N Ramakrishnan, Ra Aravind, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag
