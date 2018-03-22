Dolphins vs Warriors Scorecard | Sunfoil Series 2018 Live Score | Mar 22-25

Related Link: Sunfoil Series 2018 Schedule

Dolphins vs Warriors Live Scores : Check out Dolphins vs Warriors aka the Dol vs War – Dolphins vs Warriors Live Scorecard of the Sunfoil Series 2018. This Sunfoil Series 2018 Match 28 will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban.

The Dolphins vs Warriors Match 28 is scheduled to begin at 13:30 IST on Mar 22-25 which is 10:00 local time. We bring you here Dolphins vs Warriors live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sunfoil Series 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Dol vs War Sunfoil Series 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Dolphins vs Warriors Sunfoil Series 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Dolphins vs Warriors live streaming, after the match Dolphins vs Warriors highlights and also for the Sunfoil Series 2018 highlights.

Dolphins vs Warriors Live Scores | Sunfoil Series 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Dolphins vs Warriors live scores that is the Dolphins vs Warriors live score and live cricket commentary of Dolphins vs Warriors 2018 cricket match played at the Kingsmead, Durban on Mar 22-25, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sunfoil Series 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Dolphins vs Warriors highlights in addition to the Sunfoil Series 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Dol vs War Sunfoil Series 2018 Highlights and all the Sunfoil Series 2018 highlights online.

Dolphins vs Warriors Scorecard | Sunfoil Series 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 22-25, 2018

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Dolphins vs Warriors Live Scores | Dolphins vs Warriors Live Scorecard

Check out the below Dolphins vs Warriors scorecard:

Dolphins vs Warriors Squads | Sunfoil Series 2018 Teams

Dolphins 2018 Squad

Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Sarel Erwee, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Cody Chetty, Daryn Dupavillon, Rabian Engelbrecht, Khaya Zondo (Captain), Robert Frylinck, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage, Mthokozisi Shezi, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Lwandiswa Zuma, Athi Maposa, Keith Jack Dudgeon, Zakariya Paruk

Warriors 2018 Squad

Basheeru-Deen Walters, Matthew Breetzke, Gionne Koopman, JJ Smuts (Captain), Andrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Clyde Fortuin (Wicket Keeper), Jerry Nqolo, Edward Michael Moore, David White, Sisanda Magala, Gihahn Cloete, Anrich Nortje, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Lutho Sipamla, Colin Ackermann, Simon Harmer, Tladi Bokako

Thank you for visiting our website for the Dolphins vs Warriors Live Scores of the Sunfoil Series 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Dol vs War Sunfoil Series 2018 Highlights.