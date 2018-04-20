Dur vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 20-23

Durham vs Kent Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Durham vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Apr 20-23, 2018

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Toss Report: Kent won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Tim Robinson, Benjamin Debenham

Match Result:

Durham vs Kent Live Scores | Durham vs Kent Live Scorecard

Check out the below Durham vs Kent scorecard:

Durham 1st Innings 91-10 (30.4)

Kent 1st Innings 79-2 (22)

Durham vs Kent Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Aiden Markram, Will Smith, Gareth Harte, Graham Clark, Paul Collingwood (Captain), Michael Richardson, Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), Nathan Rimmington, Matty Potts, James Weighell, Chris Rushworth, Cameron Steel, Jack Burnham, Ryan Pringle, Liam Trevaskis, Gavin Main, George Harding, Tom Latham, Barry McCarthy, Brydon Carse

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sean Dickson, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly (Captain), Zak Crawley, Darren Stevens, Will Gidman, Adam Rouse (Wicket Keeper), Matt Henry, Ivan Thomas, Harry Podmore, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Alex Blake, Mitchell Claydon, Matt Hunn, James Tredwell, Oliver Robinson, Adam Riley, Imran Qayyum

