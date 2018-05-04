Dur vs Leic Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Toss Report: Durham won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Paul Raymond Pollard and Neil Bainton

Match Result:

Leicestershire 1st Innings 203-3 (63.5)

Durham vs Leicestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Cameron Steel, Aiden Markram, Will Smith, Graham Clark, Paul Collingwood (Captain), Michael Richardson, Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), Nathan Rimmington, Barry McCarthy, James Weighell, Chris Rushworth, Gareth Harte

Leicestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Michael Carberry (Captain), Paul Horton, Colin Ackermann, Mark Cosgrove, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Hill, Neil Dexter, Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Varun Aaron, Dieter Klein

