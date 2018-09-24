Dur vs Mdx Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 24-27

Durham vs Middlesex Live Scores | Specsavers County Championship 2018

Durham vs Middlesex Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Sep 24-27, 2018

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Durham vs Middlesex Live Scores | Durham vs Middlesex Live Scorecard

Check out the below Durham vs Middlesex scorecard:

Durham vs Middlesex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Cameron Steel, Alex Lees, Gareth Harte, Michael Richardson, Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), Ryan Davies, Paul Collingwood (Captain), Mark Wood, Barry McCarthy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth BenchGraham Clark

Middlesex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Sean Eskinazi, Dawid Malan (Captain), Max Holden, Robbie White (Wicket Keeper), James Harris, Martin Andersson, James Fuller, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Ollie Rayner, George Scott, Paul Stirling

