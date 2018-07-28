Durham vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 28, 2018

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Nottinghamshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Riki Wessels, William Fraine, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Samit Patel, Billy Root, Jake Libby, Daniel Christian (Captain), Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball, Ish Sodhi, Harry Gurney, Matt Milnes, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter

Durham Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Tom Latham (Captain), Liam Trevaskis, Will Smith, Ryan Davies, Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), James Weighell, Nathan Rimmington, Barry McCarthy, Imran Tahir, Paul Collingwood, Chris Rushworth, Gareth Harte, Ben Whitehead, Michael Richardson, Ryan Pringle

