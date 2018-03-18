ECB North-South Series 2018 Schedule | North vs South 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of ECB North-South Series 2018. This ECB North-South Series 2018 consists of a three ODIs. Here in this post, we bring you North vs South 2018 Fixtures to give you North vs South 2018 match schedule and timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the North vs South live scores along with Scorecard updates.

North vs South 2018 Schedule | North vs South Timetable

North vs South 2018 Tour begins with the first ODI on March 18. The tour ends with the 3rd ODI on March 23 at Barbados. All the ODIs begins at 19:00 IST which is 9:30 local time.

North vs South 2018 ODIs Schedule

Mar 18: North vs South, 1st One-day at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – North vs South 1st ODI Scorecard

Mar 21: North vs South, 1st One-day at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Mar 23: North vs South, 1st One-day at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Thank you for visiting our site for the North vs South 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of ECB North-South Series 2018.