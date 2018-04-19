Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score | Eng vs Ban at Queenstown (Jan 28, 2018)

Match Date: Jan 28, 2018

Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

Toss: Bangladesh Under-19s won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: N Duguid, L Rusere

Match Result: Bangladesh Under-19s won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Afif Hossain

England Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate T Banton b Robiul Haque 6 16 22 1 – 37.50 L Banks c Robiul Haque b Mohammad Rakib 74 82 103 8 1 90.24 *HC Brook c Kazi Anik b Hasan Mahmud 66 66 99 9 – 100.00 WG Jacks b Hasan Mahmud 2 4 6 – – 50.00 ED Woods c Shakil Hossain b Kazi Anik 4 10 17 – – 40.00 FR Trenouth c Shakil Hossain b Hasan Mahmud 1 4 9 – – 25.00 +JL Davies lbw b Kazi Anik 26 41 71 1 – 63.41 P Sisodiya st Shakil Hossain b Afif Hossain 20 32 41 3 – 62.50 AW Finch c and b Afif Hossain 2 11 8 – – 18.18 ER Bamber not out 6 16 25 – – 37.50 DY Pennington c Shakil Hossain b Afif Hossain 1 3 6 – – 33.33 Extras (1 lb, 1 nb, 6 w) 8 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Banton, 5.2 ov), 2-143 (Banks, 25.5 ov), 3-147 (Jacks, 26.4 ov), 4-154 (Brook, 28.4 ov), 5-157 (Woods, 29.6 ov), 6-157 (Trenouth, 30.1 ov), 7-191 (Sisodiya, 39.3 ov), 8-195 (Finch, 41.4 ov), 9-214 (Davies, 46.4 ov), 10-216 (Pennington, 47.2 ov)

Bangladesh Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Hasan Mahmud 10 2 29 3 2 1 45 20.00 2.90 Kazi Anik 10 2 46 2 2 – 36 30.00 4.60 Robiul Haque 4 0 27 1 – – 13 24.00 6.75 Tipu Sultan 10 0 50 0 – – 30 – 5.00 Mohammad Rakib 7 0 39 1 2 – 16 42.00 5.57 Afif Hossain 5.2 1 18 3 – – 22 10.67 3.38 Saif Hasan 1 0 6 0 – – 2 – 6.00

Bangladesh Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate Pinak Ghosh c Jacks b Bamber 7 15 31 1 – 46.67 *Saif Hasan lbw b Sisodiya 59 89 144 4 – 66.29 Aminul Islam c Davies b Finch 20 25 36 1 1 80.00 Towhid Hridoy c Brook b Finch 10 26 25 – – 38.46 Afif Hossain b Woods 71 86 99 7 1 82.56 Mohammad Rakib not out 28 42 49 2 – 66.67 +Shakil Hossain not out 6 5 4 – 1 120.00 Kazi Anik did not bat Robiul Haque did not bat Hasan Mahmud did not bat Tipu Sultan did not bat Extras (3 lb, 3 nb, 13 w) 19 Total (5 wickets, 47.3 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Pinak Ghosh, 6.2 ov), 2-65 (Aminul Islam, 13.4 ov), 3-82 (Towhid Hridoy, 19.5 ov), 4-148 (Saif Hasan, 34.3 ov), 5-209 (Afif Hossain, 46.2 ov)

England Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s S-Rate Econ Bamber 7 0 32 1 1 – 28 42.00 4.57 Pennington 6 0 33 0 3 2 26 – 5.50 Brook 9 0 34 0 1 – 29 – 3.78 Finch 8 0 36 2 3 – 28 24.00 4.50 Jacks 4.3 0 23 0 – – 14 – 5.11 Sisodiya 8 0 32 1 1 – 30 48.00 4.00 Woods 5 0 27 1 2 1 19 30.00 5.40

Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Squads | ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Squads

England U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Harry Brook (Captain), Euan Woods, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Liam Banks, Adam Finch, Ethan Bamber, Jack Davies (Wicket Keeper), Dillon Pennington, Prem Sisodiya, Finlay Trenouth, Luke Hollman, Savin Perera, Tom Scriven, Roman Walker

Bangladesh U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Saif Hassan (Captain), Pinak Ghosh, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Rakib, Towhid Hridoy, Robiul Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Shakil Hossain (Wicket Keeper), Tipu Sultan, Nayeem Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Roni Hossen, Mohammad Naim

