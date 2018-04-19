Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links : ICC U19 World Cup 2018 Schedule
ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Follow this post for Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score of the England U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Queenstown on Jan 28, 2018.
Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Eng U19 vs Ban U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 through the Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.
England vs Bangladesh U19 WC 2018 match is the 5th Place Play-Off of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Semi Final 2 match . Catch up with the ball by ball Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Scorecard here.
Match Date: Jan 28, 2018
Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
Toss: Bangladesh Under-19s won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: N Duguid, L Rusere
Match Result: Bangladesh Under-19s won by 5 wickets
Man of the Match: Afif Hossain
Check the Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score and Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Scorecard below as part of the ICC U19 WC 2018 scores :
|England Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|T Banton
|b Robiul Haque
|6
|16
|22
|1
|–
|37.50
|L Banks
|c Robiul Haque b Mohammad Rakib
|74
|82
|103
|8
|1
|90.24
|*HC Brook
|c Kazi Anik b Hasan Mahmud
|66
|66
|99
|9
|–
|100.00
|WG Jacks
|b Hasan Mahmud
|2
|4
|6
|–
|–
|50.00
|ED Woods
|c Shakil Hossain b Kazi Anik
|4
|10
|17
|–
|–
|40.00
|FR Trenouth
|c Shakil Hossain b Hasan Mahmud
|1
|4
|9
|–
|–
|25.00
|+JL Davies
|lbw b Kazi Anik
|26
|41
|71
|1
|–
|63.41
|P Sisodiya
|st Shakil Hossain b Afif Hossain
|20
|32
|41
|3
|–
|62.50
|AW Finch
|c and b Afif Hossain
|2
|11
|8
|–
|–
|18.18
|ER Bamber
|not out
|6
|16
|25
|–
|–
|37.50
|DY Pennington
|c Shakil Hossain b Afif Hossain
|1
|3
|6
|–
|–
|33.33
|Extras
|(1 lb, 1 nb, 6 w)
|8
|Total
|(all out, 47.2 overs)
|216
|Fall of wickets:
|1-17 (Banton, 5.2 ov), 2-143 (Banks, 25.5 ov), 3-147 (Jacks, 26.4 ov), 4-154 (Brook, 28.4 ov), 5-157 (Woods, 29.6 ov), 6-157 (Trenouth, 30.1 ov), 7-191 (Sisodiya, 39.3 ov), 8-195 (Finch, 41.4 ov), 9-214 (Davies, 46.4 ov), 10-216 (Pennington, 47.2 ov)
|Bangladesh Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Hasan Mahmud
|10
|2
|29
|3
|2
|1
|45
|20.00
|2.90
|Kazi Anik
|10
|2
|46
|2
|2
|–
|36
|30.00
|4.60
|Robiul Haque
|4
|0
|27
|1
|–
|–
|13
|24.00
|6.75
|Tipu Sultan
|10
|0
|50
|0
|–
|–
|30
|–
|5.00
|Mohammad Rakib
|7
|0
|39
|1
|2
|–
|16
|42.00
|5.57
|Afif Hossain
|5.2
|1
|18
|3
|–
|–
|22
|10.67
|3.38
|Saif Hasan
|1
|0
|6
|0
|–
|–
|2
|–
|6.00
|Bangladesh Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Pinak Ghosh
|c Jacks b Bamber
|7
|15
|31
|1
|–
|46.67
|*Saif Hasan
|lbw b Sisodiya
|59
|89
|144
|4
|–
|66.29
|Aminul Islam
|c Davies b Finch
|20
|25
|36
|1
|1
|80.00
|Towhid Hridoy
|c Brook b Finch
|10
|26
|25
|–
|–
|38.46
|Afif Hossain
|b Woods
|71
|86
|99
|7
|1
|82.56
|Mohammad Rakib
|not out
|28
|42
|49
|2
|–
|66.67
|+Shakil Hossain
|not out
|6
|5
|4
|–
|1
|120.00
|Kazi Anik
|did not bat
|Robiul Haque
|did not bat
|Hasan Mahmud
|did not bat
|Tipu Sultan
|did not bat
|Extras
|(3 lb, 3 nb, 13 w)
|19
|Total
|(5 wickets, 47.3 overs)
|220
|Fall of wickets:
|1-28 (Pinak Ghosh, 6.2 ov), 2-65 (Aminul Islam, 13.4 ov), 3-82 (Towhid Hridoy, 19.5 ov), 4-148 (Saif Hasan, 34.3 ov), 5-209 (Afif Hossain, 46.2 ov)
|England Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Bamber
|7
|0
|32
|1
|1
|–
|28
|42.00
|4.57
|Pennington
|6
|0
|33
|0
|3
|2
|26
|–
|5.50
|Brook
|9
|0
|34
|0
|1
|–
|29
|–
|3.78
|Finch
|8
|0
|36
|2
|3
|–
|28
|24.00
|4.50
|Jacks
|4.3
|0
|23
|0
|–
|–
|14
|–
|5.11
|Sisodiya
|8
|0
|32
|1
|1
|–
|30
|48.00
|4.00
|Woods
|5
|0
|27
|1
|2
|1
|19
|30.00
|5.40
Harry Brook (Captain), Euan Woods, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Liam Banks, Adam Finch, Ethan Bamber, Jack Davies (Wicket Keeper), Dillon Pennington, Prem Sisodiya, Finlay Trenouth, Luke Hollman, Savin Perera, Tom Scriven, Roman Walker
Saif Hassan (Captain), Pinak Ghosh, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Rakib, Towhid Hridoy, Robiul Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Shakil Hossain (Wicket Keeper), Tipu Sultan, Nayeem Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Roni Hossen, Mohammad Naim
Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score and the Eng U19 vs Ban U19 Scorecard of the England U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC U19 WC 2018 live scores and ICC U19 WC 2018 scorecards.