England vs India 2nd ODI 2018 at London, from Jul 14 as part of India Tour of England 2018.

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: Lord’s, London

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Eng vs Ind 2nd ODI Squads | Eng vs Ind 2018 Squads

India Squad for 2nd ODI 2018

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

England Squad for 2nd ODI 2018

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan

