Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Score | Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Eng vs Ind 2018

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Score : Related Link: India Tour of England 2018 Schedule

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Score : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the England vs India 3rd Test 2018 at Nottingham, from Aug 18-22 as part of India Tour of England 2018.

Follow this post for the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard and watch out for Eng vs Ind 3rd Test highlights after the match is over to relive the cricketing action.

We bring you here ball by ball Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Score and Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scorecard of the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test 2018.

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores | Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Highlights

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test begins at 15:30 IST which is 11:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test, then you can always get the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test live scores, follow the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard and may be even the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Eng vs Ind 2018, India Tour of England 2018 also for the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test live scorecard.

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 18-22, 2018

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scorecard | England vs India 3rd Test Scores

Check below the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard of the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test 2018 :

Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Squads | Eng vs Ind 2018 Squads

India Squad for 3rd Test 2018

Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant

England Squad for 3rd Test 2018

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, James Porter

Thank you for visiting our post on the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores of Eng vs Ind 2018. And do remember to watch the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test highlights online.