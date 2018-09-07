Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
England vs India 5th Test 2018 at London, from Sep 7-11 as part of India Tour of England 2018.
Match Date: Sep 7-11, 2018
Venue: Kennington Oval, London
Toss Report: England won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Joel Wilson and Kumar Dharmasena
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
England 1st Innings 53-0 (18)
Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes
