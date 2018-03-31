Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Eng W vs Aus W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.
Match Date: Mar 31, 2018
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Toss: England Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Rohan Pandit
Match Result: Australia Women won by 57 runs to win Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018
Player of the Match: Meg Lanning
Player of the Series: Megan Schutt
|Australia Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|+AJ Healy
|b Gunn
|33
|24
|5
|1
|137.50
|BL Mooney
|lbw b Farrant
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|AK Gardner
|c Jones b Gunn
|33
|20
|3
|3
|165.00
|*MM Lanning
|not out
|88
|45
|16
|1
|195.56
|EJ Villani
|run out (Smith->Gunn)
|51
|30
|8
|–
|170.00
|RL Haynes
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|100.00
|EA Perry
|did not bat
|DM Kimmince
|did not bat
|JL Jonassen
|did not bat
|A Wellington
|did not bat
|M Schutt
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 nb, 2 w)
|3
|Total
|(4 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|209
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Mooney, 0.4 ov), 2-62 (Gardner, 7.1 ov), 3-66 (Healy, 7.3 ov), 4-205 (Villani, 19.3 ov)
|England Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Farrant
|4
|0
|44
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|11.00
|Ecclestone
|4
|0
|41
|0
|–
|–
|–
|10.25
|Sciver
|4
|0
|39
|0
|–
|–
|–
|9.75
|Hazell
|3
|0
|30
|0
|–
|–
|–
|10.00
|Gunn
|4
|0
|38
|2
|2
|1
|12.00
|9.50
|Davidson-Richards
|1
|0
|17
|0
|–
|–
|–
|17.00
|England Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|DN Wyatt
|c Lanning b Kimmince
|34
|17
|7
|–
|200.00
|BF Smith
|run out (Wellington->Jonassen)
|0
|0
|–
|–
|0.00
|TT Beaumont
|c Healy b Perry
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|NR Sciver
|c and b Gardner
|50
|42
|5
|–
|119.05
|+AE Jones
|c Villani b Gardner
|30
|28
|2
|–
|107.14
|FC Wilson
|c Perry b Schutt
|14
|15
|1
|–
|93.33
|AN Davidson-Richards
|b Schutt
|1
|4
|–
|–
|25.00
|JL Gunn
|b Schutt
|5
|6
|–
|–
|83.33
|S Ecclestone
|c Mooney b Kimmince
|2
|3
|–
|–
|66.67
|*D Hazell
|not out
|4
|4
|–
|–
|100.00
|NE Farrant
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|100.00
|Extras
|(5 lb, 1 nb, 5 w)
|11
|Total
|(9 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|152
|Fall of wickets:
|1-4 (Smith, 0.2 ov), 2-14 (Beaumont, 1.1 ov), 3-47 (Wyatt, 4.6 ov), 4-98 (Jones, 12.1 ov), 5-138 (Sciver, 16.4 ov), 6-140 (Wilson, 17.1 ov), 7-140 (Davidson-Richards, 17.4 ov), 8-143 (Ecclestone, 18.3 ov), 9-151 (Gunn, 19.5 ov)
|Australia Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Jonassen
|4
|0
|38
|0
|–
|–
|–
|9.50
|Perry
|4
|0
|35
|1
|1
|1
|24.00
|8.75
|Schutt
|4
|0
|14
|3
|–
|–
|8.00
|3.50
|Kimmince
|4
|0
|35
|2
|2
|–
|12.00
|8.75
|Wellington
|1
|0
|5
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.00
|Gardner
|3
|0
|20
|2
|–
|–
|9.00
|6.67
Bryony Smith, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson Richards, Tash Farrant, Danielle Hazell (Captain), Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, Katie George, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross
Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt ,Sophie Molineux, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey
