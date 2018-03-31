website statistics

Eng W vs Aus W Final Live Score | Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Mar 31

March 31, 2018 | Filed under: Australia,England,Women's T20 Tri Series 2018 | Posted by:
Eng W vs Aus W Live Score | England Women vs Australia Women Final Scorecard

Match Date: Mar 31, 2018
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Toss: England Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Rohan Pandit
Match Result: Australia Women won by 57 runs to win Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018
Player of the Match: Meg Lanning
Player of the Series: Megan Schutt

England Women vs Australia Women Live Scores | Eng W vs Aus W Scorecard

Australia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
+AJ Healy b Gunn 33 24 5 1 137.50
BL Mooney lbw b Farrant 0 1 0.00
AK Gardner c Jones b Gunn 33 20 3 3 165.00
*MM Lanning not out 88 45 16 1 195.56
EJ Villani run out (Smith->Gunn) 51 30 8 170.00
RL Haynes not out 1 1 100.00
EA Perry did not bat
DM Kimmince did not bat
JL Jonassen did not bat
A Wellington did not bat
M Schutt did not bat
Extras (1 nb, 2 w) 3
Total (4 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 209
Fall of wickets:
1-1 (Mooney, 0.4 ov), 2-62 (Gardner, 7.1 ov), 3-66 (Healy, 7.3 ov), 4-205 (Villani, 19.3 ov)

 

England Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Farrant 4 0 44 1 24.00 11.00
Ecclestone 4 0 41 0 10.25
Sciver 4 0 39 0 9.75
Hazell 3 0 30 0 10.00
Gunn 4 0 38 2 2 1 12.00 9.50
Davidson-Richards 1 0 17 0 17.00

 

England Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
DN Wyatt c Lanning b Kimmince 34 17 7 200.00
BF Smith run out (Wellington->Jonassen) 0 0 0.00
TT Beaumont c Healy b Perry 0 1 0.00
NR Sciver c and b Gardner 50 42 5 119.05
+AE Jones c Villani b Gardner 30 28 2 107.14
FC Wilson c Perry b Schutt 14 15 1 93.33
AN Davidson-Richards b Schutt 1 4 25.00
JL Gunn b Schutt 5 6 83.33
S Ecclestone c Mooney b Kimmince 2 3 66.67
*D Hazell not out 4 4 100.00
NE Farrant not out 1 1 100.00
Extras (5 lb, 1 nb, 5 w) 11
Total (9 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 152
Fall of wickets:
1-4 (Smith, 0.2 ov), 2-14 (Beaumont, 1.1 ov), 3-47 (Wyatt, 4.6 ov), 4-98 (Jones, 12.1 ov), 5-138 (Sciver, 16.4 ov), 6-140 (Wilson, 17.1 ov), 7-140 (Davidson-Richards, 17.4 ov), 8-143 (Ecclestone, 18.3 ov), 9-151 (Gunn, 19.5 ov)

 

Australia Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Jonassen 4 0 38 0 9.50
Perry 4 0 35 1 1 1 24.00 8.75
Schutt 4 0 14 3 8.00 3.50
Kimmince 4 0 35 2 2 12.00 8.75
Wellington 1 0 5 0 5.00
Gardner 3 0 20 2 9.00 6.67

Eng W vs Aus W Squads | Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Squads

England Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Bryony Smith, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson Richards, Tash Farrant, Danielle Hazell (Captain), Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, Katie George, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

Australia Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt ,Sophie Molineux, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey

