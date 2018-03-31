Eng W vs Aus W Final Live Score | Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Mar 31

Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Live Scores : This is the Final of England Women vs Australia Women as part of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018.

Eng W vs Aus W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.

Eng W vs Aus W Live Score | England Women vs Australia Women Final Scorecard

Match Date: Mar 31, 2018

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Toss: England Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Rohan Pandit

Match Result: Australia Women won by 57 runs to win Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018

Player of the Match: Meg Lanning

Player of the Series: Megan Schutt

England Women vs Australia Women Live Scores | Eng W vs Aus W Scorecard

Australia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate +AJ Healy b Gunn 33 24 5 1 137.50 BL Mooney lbw b Farrant 0 1 – – 0.00 AK Gardner c Jones b Gunn 33 20 3 3 165.00 *MM Lanning not out 88 45 16 1 195.56 EJ Villani run out (Smith->Gunn) 51 30 8 – 170.00 RL Haynes not out 1 1 – – 100.00 EA Perry did not bat DM Kimmince did not bat JL Jonassen did not bat A Wellington did not bat M Schutt did not bat Extras (1 nb, 2 w) 3 Total (4 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Mooney, 0.4 ov), 2-62 (Gardner, 7.1 ov), 3-66 (Healy, 7.3 ov), 4-205 (Villani, 19.3 ov)

England Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Farrant 4 0 44 1 – – 24.00 11.00 Ecclestone 4 0 41 0 – – – 10.25 Sciver 4 0 39 0 – – – 9.75 Hazell 3 0 30 0 – – – 10.00 Gunn 4 0 38 2 2 1 12.00 9.50 Davidson-Richards 1 0 17 0 – – – 17.00

England Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate DN Wyatt c Lanning b Kimmince 34 17 7 – 200.00 BF Smith run out (Wellington->Jonassen) 0 0 – – 0.00 TT Beaumont c Healy b Perry 0 1 – – 0.00 NR Sciver c and b Gardner 50 42 5 – 119.05 +AE Jones c Villani b Gardner 30 28 2 – 107.14 FC Wilson c Perry b Schutt 14 15 1 – 93.33 AN Davidson-Richards b Schutt 1 4 – – 25.00 JL Gunn b Schutt 5 6 – – 83.33 S Ecclestone c Mooney b Kimmince 2 3 – – 66.67 *D Hazell not out 4 4 – – 100.00 NE Farrant not out 1 1 – – 100.00 Extras (5 lb, 1 nb, 5 w) 11 Total (9 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Smith, 0.2 ov), 2-14 (Beaumont, 1.1 ov), 3-47 (Wyatt, 4.6 ov), 4-98 (Jones, 12.1 ov), 5-138 (Sciver, 16.4 ov), 6-140 (Wilson, 17.1 ov), 7-140 (Davidson-Richards, 17.4 ov), 8-143 (Ecclestone, 18.3 ov), 9-151 (Gunn, 19.5 ov)

Australia Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Jonassen 4 0 38 0 – – – 9.50 Perry 4 0 35 1 1 1 24.00 8.75 Schutt 4 0 14 3 – – 8.00 3.50 Kimmince 4 0 35 2 2 – 12.00 8.75 Wellington 1 0 5 0 – – – 5.00 Gardner 3 0 20 2 – – 9.00 6.67

Eng W vs Aus W Squads | Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Squads

England Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Bryony Smith, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Jenny Gunn, Alice Davidson Richards, Tash Farrant, Danielle Hazell (Captain), Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight, Katie George, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

Australia Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt ,Sophie Molineux, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey

