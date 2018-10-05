England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule | SL vs Eng 2018 Fixtures

This England in Sri Lanka 2018 tour consists of five ODIs, three Tests and only T20I.

Sri Lanka vs England 2018 Schedule

England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 begins with the 1st ODI on Oct 10 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. After the five ODIs, then follows the only T20I and finally three Tests. The tour ends with the 3rd Test on Nov 23, 2018 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

SL vs Eng 2018 Schedule | SL vs Eng 2018 Fixtures

Following is the England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of ODIs, T20I and Tests 2018.

Oct 5: Sri Lanka XI vs England, 1st One-day practice match at P Sara Oval, Colombo – Sri Lanka XI vs England 1st Practice Match Scorecard

Oct 6: Sri Lanka XI vs England, 2nd One-day practice match at P Sara Oval, Colombo

Oct 30-31: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs England, 1st Two-day practice match at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Nov 1-2: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs England, 2nd Two-day practice match at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England ODI Series 2018 Schedule

Oct 10: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Oct 13: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Oct 17: Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Oct 20: Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Oct 23: Sri Lanka vs England, 5th ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England T20I Series 2018 Schedule

Oct 27: Sri Lanka vs England, Only T20I at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2018 Schedule

Nov 6-10: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Nov 14-18: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Nov 23-27: Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

