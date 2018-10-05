Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018. This England in Sri Lanka 2018 tour consists of five ODIs, three Tests and only T20I. Here in this post, we bring you Sri Lanka vs England 2018 Schedule to give you SL vs Eng 2018 match schedule and Sri Lanka vs England 2018 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the SL vs Eng live scores along with SL vs Eng Scorecard updates.
England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 begins with the 1st ODI on Oct 10 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. After the five ODIs, then follows the only T20I and finally three Tests. The tour ends with the 3rd Test on Nov 23, 2018 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Following is the England Tour of Sri Lanka 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of ODIs, T20I and Tests 2018.
Oct 5: Sri Lanka XI vs England, 1st One-day practice match at P Sara Oval, Colombo – Sri Lanka XI vs England 1st Practice Match Scorecard
Oct 6: Sri Lanka XI vs England, 2nd One-day practice match at P Sara Oval, Colombo
Oct 30-31: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs England, 1st Two-day practice match at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Nov 1-2: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs England, 2nd Two-day practice match at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
Oct 10: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Oct 13: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd ODI at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Oct 17: Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Oct 20: Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Oct 23: Sri Lanka vs England, 5th ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Oct 27: Sri Lanka vs England, Only T20I at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Nov 6-10: Sri Lanka vs England, 1st Test at Galle International Stadium, Galle
Nov 14-18: Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Nov 23-27: Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
