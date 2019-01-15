England Tour of West Indies 2019 Schedule | WI vs Eng 2019 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of England Tour of West Indies 2019. This England in West Indies 2019 tour consists of five ODIs, three Tests and three T20Is. Here in this post, we bring you West Indies vs England 2019 Schedule to give you WI vs Eng 2019 match schedule and West Indies vs England 2019 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the WI vs Eng live scores along with WI vs Eng Scorecard updates.

West Indies vs England 2019 Schedule

England Tour of West Indies 2019 begins with the 1st Test on Jan 23 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. After the three Tests, then comes five ODIs, then follows the three T20Is which ends with the third T20I on Mar 10, 2019 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

WI vs Eng 2019 Schedule | WI vs Eng 2019 Fixtures

Following is the England Tour of West Indies 2019 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of Tests, ODIs and T20Is 2019.

Jan 15-16: West Indies Cricket Board President XI vs England, 1st Two-day practice match at Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – WICBPXI vs Eng 1st Practice Match Scorecard

Jan 17-18: West Indies Cricket Board President XI vs England, 2nd Two-day practice match at Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Feb 17: UWI Vice Chancellors XI vs England, One-day Practice match at Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs England Test Series 2019 Schedule

Jan 23-27: West Indies vs England, 1st Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Jan 31-Feb 4: West Indies vs England, 2nd Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Feb 9-13: West Indies vs England, 3rd Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies vs England ODI Series 2019 Schedule

Feb 20: West Indies vs England, 1st ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Feb 22: West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Feb 25: West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

Feb 27: West Indies vs England, 4th ODI at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

Mar 2: West Indies vs England, 5th ODI at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2019 Schedule

Mar 5: West Indies vs England, 1st T20I at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Mar 8: West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Mar 10: West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

