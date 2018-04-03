England Women Tour of India 2018 Schedule | Ind vs Eng Women 2018 Fixtures

Check below India vs England Women 2018 cricket schedule for England Women Tour of India 2018. We bring you Ind vs Eng Women fixtures with match dates and match timetable. England Women Tour of India 2018 comprises of a practice match and three ODIs. Follow this post for the India vs England Women 2018 series schedule at OyeCricket and get to know the match timetable and venues of India vs England Women 2018.

England Women Tour of India 2018 begins on April 3 with a one-day practice match followed by 1st ODI on April 6 in Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The tour ends with the 3rd ODI on April 12. Keep watching OyeCricket.com to watch Ind vs Eng Women highlights and all the other updates of England Women Tour of India 2018.

All the ODIs begin at 9:00 IST.

India vs England Women 2018 Schedule | England Women Tour of India 2018

Apr 3: India A Women vs England Women, One-day practice match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur – Ind A W vs Eng W Practice Match Scorecard

Apr 6: India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Apr 9: India Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Apr 12: India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

