Ess vs Ham Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 29- Sep 01

Essex vs Hampshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Essex vs Hampshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 29- Sep 01, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Essex vs Hampshire Live Scores | Essex vs Hampshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Essex vs Hampshire scorecard:

Essex vs Hampshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Essex Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), Adam Wheater (Wicket Keeper), Simon Harmer, Peter Siddle, James Porter, Samuel Cook, Matthew Quinn

Hampshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Joe Weatherley, Jimmy Adams, Tom Alsop (Wicket Keeper), Sam Northeast, Ryan Stevenson, Gareth Berg, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Aneurin Donald, Fidel Edwards, Kyle Abbott, Oliver Soames

