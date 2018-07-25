Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jul 25-28, 2018
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
Toss Report: Indians won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: NGB Cook, R White
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
|Indians first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|M Vijay
|not out
|46
|82
|126
|6
|–
|S Dhawan
|c Foster b Coles
|0
|1
|3
|–
|–
|CA Pujara
|c Foster b Coles
|1
|7
|9
|–
|–
|AM Rahane
|c Foster b Quinn
|17
|47
|68
|2
|–
|*V Kohli
|not out
|32
|38
|45
|6
|–
|KD Karthik
|still to bat
|HH Pandya
|still to bat
|I Sharma
|still to bat
|JJ Bumrah
|still to bat
|KK Nair
|still to bat
|K Yadav
|still to bat
|KL Rahul
|still to bat
|Mohammed Shami
|still to bat
|R Ashwin
|still to bat
|RA Jadeja
|still to bat
|+RR Pant
|still to bat
|SN Thakur
|still to bat
|UT Yadav
|still to bat
|Extras
|(1 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w)
|5
|Total
|(3 wickets, 29 overs)
|101
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Dhawan, 0.3 ov), 2-5 (Pujara, 2.4 ov), 3-44 (Rahane, 18.3 ov)
|Essex bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|Coles
|7
|1
|7
|2
|–
|–
|35
|Quinn
|8
|1
|14
|1
|1
|–
|38
|Beard
|6
|0
|27
|0
|–
|–
|28
|Dixon
|4
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|15
|Walter
|4
|0
|25
|0
|–
|1
|14
|Essex first innings
|NLJ Browne
|V Chopra
|*T Westley
|DW Lawrence
|MS Pepper
|+JS Foster
|MT Coles
|RK Patel
|PI Walter
|AP Beard
|MR Quinn
|ASS Nijjar
|MW Dixon
Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma
Tom Westley (Captain), Aaron Beard, Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Matt Coles, Matt Dixon, James Foster, Daniel Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper (Wicket Keeper), Matthew Quinn, Paul Walter, Rishi Patel
