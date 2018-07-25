Ess vs Ind Practice match Live Score | Ess vs Ind Practice match Scorecard | Eng vs Ind 2018

Essex vs India Practice match 2018 at Chelmsford, from Jul 25-28 as part of India Tour of England 2018.

Match Date: Jul 25-28, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Toss Report: Indians won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: NGB Cook, R White

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Indians first innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s M Vijay not out 46 82 126 6 – S Dhawan c Foster b Coles 0 1 3 – – CA Pujara c Foster b Coles 1 7 9 – – AM Rahane c Foster b Quinn 17 47 68 2 – *V Kohli not out 32 38 45 6 – KD Karthik still to bat HH Pandya still to bat I Sharma still to bat JJ Bumrah still to bat KK Nair still to bat K Yadav still to bat KL Rahul still to bat Mohammed Shami still to bat R Ashwin still to bat RA Jadeja still to bat +RR Pant still to bat SN Thakur still to bat UT Yadav still to bat Extras (1 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) 5 Total (3 wickets, 29 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Dhawan, 0.3 ov), 2-5 (Pujara, 2.4 ov), 3-44 (Rahane, 18.3 ov)

Essex bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Dots 4s 6s Coles 7 1 7 2 – – 35 Quinn 8 1 14 1 1 – 38 Beard 6 0 27 0 – – 28 Dixon 4 0 25 0 – – 15 Walter 4 0 25 0 – 1 14

Essex first innings NLJ Browne V Chopra *T Westley DW Lawrence MS Pepper +JS Foster MT Coles RK Patel PI Walter AP Beard MR Quinn ASS Nijjar MW Dixon

Ess vs Ind Practice match Squads | Eng vs Ind 2018 Squads

India Squad for Practice match 2018

Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Essex Squad for Practice match 2018

Tom Westley (Captain), Aaron Beard, Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Matt Coles, Matt Dixon, James Foster, Daniel Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper (Wicket Keeper), Matthew Quinn, Paul Walter, Rishi Patel

