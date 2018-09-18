Ess vs Worcs Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Score | Sep 18-21

Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Essex vs Worcestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Essex Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Nick Browne, Murali Vijay, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), James Porter, Adam Wheater (Wicket Keeper), Simon Harmer, Matt Coles, Matthew Quinn, Neil Wagner, Paul Walter, Samuel Cook, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Aron Nijjar, Matt Dixon, Aaron Beard, James Foster, Ashar Zaidi, Callum Taylor, Kishen Velani, Varun Chopra

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Daryl Mitchell (Captain), Thomas Charles Fell, Olly Westbury, Joe Clarke, Ross Whiteley, Alex Milton (Wicket Keeper), Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Ben Twohig, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Luke Wood, Martin Guptill, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Patrick Brown, Ben Cox, Brett DOliveira, Steve Magoffin, Charlie Morris, George Rhodes, George Scrimshaw, Jack Shantry

