Ess vs Yorks Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Essex vs Yorkshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Essex vs Yorkshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Toss Report: Yorkshire won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Steve O’Shaughnessy

Match Result:

Essex vs Yorkshire Live Scores | Essex vs Yorkshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Essex vs Yorkshire scorecard:

Yorkshire 1st Innings 50-10 (18.4)

Essex 1st Innings 142-10 (43.5)

Essex vs Yorkshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Essex Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), James Foster (Wicket Keeper), Simon Harmer, Peter Siddle, James Porter, Samuel Cook, Varun Chopra, Kishen Velani

Yorkshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root, Gary Ballance (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Jack Leaning, Tim Bresnan, Steven Patterson, Jack Brooks, Ben Coad, Andy Hodd, Alex Lees

