Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Ess vs Glam Live Scores: Check out Essex vs Glamorgan – Ess vs Glam Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Essex vs Glamorgan live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Essex vs Glamorgan live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Essex vs Glamorgan live score and live cricket commentary of Ess vs Glam cricket match played at County Ground, Chelmsford on Jul 13, 2018. Ess vs Glam match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Essex vs Glamorgan highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Ess vs Glam Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard | Ess vs Glam Score Updates

The Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Glamorgan Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram (Captain), Aneurin Donald, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Craig Meschede, Michael Hogan, Timm van der Gugten, Kiran Carlson, Lukas Carey, Ruaidhri Smith

Essex Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Adam Wheater (Wicket Keeper), Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (Captain), Daniel Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Matt Coles, Adam Zampa, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Matthew Quinn, Neil Wagner, Ashar Zaidi

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Essex vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast Scorecard.