Fast bowlers Shivam Mavi, Avesh Khan warned for bad behaviour

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

They may be express quick and in line to get selected in the Indian team shortly, however, the duo of Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan have just been warned for their bad behaviour on the field during a Vivo IPL 2018 match.

Shivam Mavi, the Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler and Delhi Daredevils fast bowler Avesh Khan have been charged of level 1 offence by the IPL board during the DD vs KKR match on Friday.

The young fast bowlers have been put on the radar of the IPL Code of Conduct following their aggressive send offs to batsmen after dismissing them. Reports are that the duo had used expletives at the batsmen after getting their wickets.

While Level 1 violations of the IPL Code of Conduct doesn’t result in any fine or bands, it will however ensure that the accused players will be kept under a close watch for their future behaviour. The match referee’s decision in such matters is final and cannot be appealed.

Shivam Mavi, who had recently played for India U19 in the ICC World Cup 2018, had a bad evening going for 58 runs in four overs, including 29 off the final over of the Delhi Daredevils’ innings. The teenage fast bowler got carried away after cleaning up Colin Munro with a beautiful yorker, which was when he had given an aggressive send off to the New Zealand batsman.

Avesh Khan, who has been the find of this season’s IPL, is reported to have abused Andre Russell after dismissing the West Indian.

IPL on its official website, stated: “Both Mr. Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions.

“For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

