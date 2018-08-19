Glam vs Dur Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 19-22

Glamorgan vs Durham Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Glamorgan vs Durham Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Aug 19-22, 2018

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Glamorgan vs Durham Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Jack Murphy, Connor Brown, Nicholas Selman, Craig Meschede, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Kiran Carlson, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan (Captain), Tom Cullen

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Paul Collingwood (Captain), Cameron Steel, Will Smith, Graham Clark, Gareth Harte, Michael Richardson, Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), Josh Coughlin, Barry McCarthy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, Alex Lees, Axar Patel

