Glam vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Glamorgan vs Kent Live Scores : Check out Glamorgan vs Kent aka the Glam vs Kent – Glamorgan vs Kent Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The Glamorgan vs Kent County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on May 04-07. We bring you here Glamorgan vs Kent live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Glam vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Glamorgan vs Kent English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Glamorgan vs Kent live streaming, after the match Glamorgan vs Kent highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Glamorgan vs Kent Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Glamorgan vs Kent live scores that is the Glamorgan vs Kent live score and live cricket commentary of Glamorgan vs Kent 2018 cricket match played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on May 04-07, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Glamorgan vs Kent highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Glam vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Glamorgan vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Toss Report: Kent won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Graham Lloyd and Billy Taylor

Match Result:

Glamorgan vs Kent Live Scores | Glamorgan vs Kent Live Scorecard

Check out the below Glamorgan vs Kent scorecard:

Glamorgan 1st Innings 94-10 (46.4)

Kent 1st Innings 40-3 (15)

Glamorgan vs Kent Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Marchant de Lange, Aneurin Donald, Michael Hogan (Captain), David Lloyd, Shaun Marsh, Jack Murphy, Andrew Salter, Nicholas Selman, Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey, Ruaidhri Smith

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly (Captain), Sean Dickson, Will Gidman, Matt Henry, Heino Kuhn, Harry Podmore, Adam Rouse (Wicket Keeper), Darren Stevens, Ivan Thomas, Adam Riley

Thank you for visiting our website for the Glamorgan vs Kent Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Glam vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights.